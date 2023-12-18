Meet Your Recruiter – Staff Sgt. Franklen Mills

Courtesy Photo | SHREVEPORT, La. -- Home born, home raised and now home recruiting, Staff Sgt. Franklen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SHREVEPORT, La. -- Home born, home raised and now home recruiting, Staff Sgt. Franklen Mills from DeRidder, Louisiana recently arrived in the greater Shreveport-area to recruit for the U.S. Army with a promise to “take care of its people.” “I expect to contribute to the Army’s mission as a Recruiter by taking care of people first,” Mills said. “By doing that, I can make sure we show what the Army does without hesitation and allow Future Soldiers to get things they want while serving their country, like furthering education and exploring the world.” Mills enlisted in 2007 as a Medical Logistics Specialist, and has experienced a full military career, filled with adventure and direct contribution to the Army’s mission. see less | View Image Page

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Home born, home raised and now home recruiting, Staff Sgt. Franklen Mills from DeRidder, Louisiana recently arrived in the greater Shreveport-area to recruit for the U.S. Army with a promise to “take care of its people.”

“I expect to contribute to the Army’s mission as a Recruiter by taking care of people first,” Mills said. “By doing that, I can make sure we show what the Army does without hesitation and allow Future Soldiers to get things they want while serving their country, like furthering education and exploring the world.”



Mills enlisted in 2007 as a Medical Logistics Specialist, and has experienced a full military career, filled with adventure and direct contribution to the Army’s mission.



“I have had the privilege of being stationed in Alaska, where I deployed to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Canada, Kansas, and Washington state,” Mills said. “I have been able to see how medical supplies are used and helped develop equipment used to save lives in ambulances, also helping develop latex-free dental equipment, to writing contracts for COVID-19 missions all over the United States.”



True adventure struck when Mills found himself around the globe in places he never thought he would visit or make home.



“One place I never thought a kid from Louisiana would go is Fort Wainwright, Alaska,” Mills said. “It was literally 150 miles south of the Artic Circle and it was amazing because I made friends there who are now family.”



Mills has accomplished a great deal in the last 15-years of his military career but remains humble.



“I do not seek the big 15 minutes of fame: I just want to take care of those who may need help because one day I hope someone will do that for my family,” Mills said.



According to Mills, it was his connection to his Father’s military career and the aftermath of September 11, 2001, that inspired him into Army service.



“And I wanted to explore the world,” Mills said.

As Louisiana-native himself, Mills is excited to return home and offer the vast opportunities the Army has to offer, but not without enjoying his home-state.



“My hobbies are fishing, camping, hunting, BBQing, cooking, spending time with my family, helping my community, and did I mention I love watching and playing football!” Mills said. “My biggest hobby lately is just having fun with life because tomorrow is never guaranteed.”



Mills is no stranger to adversity and knows the ways an Amry career can help alleviate strains on a family.



“My life changed the moment I had my first son, but really changed on my second. He needed a lifesaving open heart surgery which I could not afford if I was not in the Army,” Mills said. “I can honestly say I love the Army and am proud of the fact we take care of each other and our families.”



For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier, contact franklen.w.mills.mil@army.mil, (504)-813-2177, or visit goarmy.com.