Meet Your Recruiter – Staff Sgt. Franklen Mills

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Home born, home raised and now home recruiting, Staff Sgt. Franklen Mills from DeRidder, Louisiana recently arrived in the greater Shreveport-area to recruit for the U.S. Army with a promise to “take care of its people.”

“I expect to contribute to the Army’s mission as a Recruiter by taking care of people first,” Mills said. “By doing that, I can make sure we show what the Army does without hesitation and allow Future Soldiers to get things they want while serving their country, like furthering education and exploring the world.”



Mills enlisted in 2007 as a Medical Logistics Specialist, and has experienced a full military career, filled with adventure and direct contribution to the Army’s mission.

