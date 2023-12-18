Installation Management answers questions about parking, food, more

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles aiming to help Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office in January. The articles will address several areas, providing tips and information to ease the transition.



Coming back to the McNamara Headquarters Complex three days a week has employees asking many questions. One such question might be the first thing an employee does upon arriving to work: “Will I be able to find a parking space?”



When the federal government designs buildings, the plans don’t authorize a one-to-one ratio of parking space per employee, said John Holwick, site director for DLA Installation Management.



Instead, the number of parking spaces is based on formulas used by the Defense Department that take into account that a percentage of employees use mass transit and ride sharing programs, he said.



There’s also a biannual parking revalidation for reserved parking assignments underway for all HQC tenants, which could mean more spaces will get returned to general use, Holwick added.



Taking mass transit

Within the National Capital Region, using mass transit and ride sharing is highly encouraged and subsidized by DOD, Holwick said. Military and civilian DOD employees can receive up to $300 each month when using public transportation or ride sharing services. This also saves wear and tear on personal vehicles and time when commuting to work, he said.



DLA employees interested in using public transportation can learn more about the Mass Transportation Benefit Program and get additional public transit information specific to DLA (a DOD common access card is required).



Those looking for information about commuting options can visit the Commuter Connections and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority websites.



While there isn’t a Metro Rail stop at Fort Belvoir, there are buses at the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and the Lorton Virginia Railway Express station that stop at the HQC’s Gate 1, Holwick said.



Accessible parking

Federal law mandates the number of designated accessible spaces per parking lot at the most accessible doors, not one for every person with a disability, said Donald Phillips, DLA Installation Management director. DLA, however, exceeds the number of mandated accessible parking spaces.



“At the HQC, we have more accessible spaces than required, but lately we seem to have a great demand for them. If you come later in the day, you may not have an accessible space available,” he said.



Dining options and other services

The HQC Café Marketplace reopened in October under new management with additional dining options, including grab-and-go sandwiches, snacks and drinks available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are also vending machines located throughout the building and a snack shop on the first floor between pods eight and nine.



DLA locations at Richmond, Columbus and Battle Creek are looking to reopen cafeteria services in the late winter, Phillips said.



The HQC gym is open, and DLA offers fitness hours to interested employees (DLA CAC required), he added.



Employees should read the biweekly HQC Bulletin for more information about dining options, Morale, Welfare and Recreation services, and gate openings and closings, Holwick said.



For those returning to the office after a long time, there are few other things to remember, Phillips said.



“If we’re going to stay true to DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn’s intention of collaborating more closely, remember that there’s a person to your left and a person to your right. Take care of that person as a good neighbor and as a teammate as we support the warfighter,” Phillips said.



Being considerate of others, especially when it comes to noise, is important, Holwick said. His advice is to put cell phones on vibrate or mute, don’t yell across cubicles and consider the scents that you wear and their effect on people. Also, keep personal work areas clean.



“While custodial staff is here to keep the building and common areas nice, they do not clean up after you,” he said.



Leaving food in desks may attract pests. If there is evidence of pests or vermin, Holwick said to notify the facility coordinator for that work area who will work with facilities and the Safety and Occupational Health team to address.



One important thing to remember to ease concerns is the HQC never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Holwick said. There may have been fewer employees on site, but systems were never shut down.



“As Mr. Bunn discussed in his return to the office discussion, DLA Installation Management is working hard to accommodate the increased facility presence across DLA. Where issues come up, we will solve them together and as a team,” Phillips said.

