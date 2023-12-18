Defense Logistics Agency employees at the McNamara Headquarters Complex in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, are set to come back to the office three days a week, starting Jan. 2. Photo by Christine Born.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 8181312 VIRIN: 231220-O-OH989-4332 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.12 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation Management answers questions about parking, food, more, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.