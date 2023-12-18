EEO offers training, tips for returning to the office

Photo By Nancy Benecki | As Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office with more frequency, some...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | As Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office with more frequency, some employees may have some anxiety or questions about this change. DLA’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity and Inclusion office offers several tips and resources to make the transition easier. Graphic by Paul Crank. see less | View Image Page

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles aiming to help Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office in January. The articles will address several areas, providing tips and information to ease the transition.



Returning to the office more frequently is a change of pace for some, but there are resources available to make this change easier for the individual, as well as topics to keep in mind to make things more comfortable for everyone in the office.



“When reconnecting with people, remember we’ve all experienced a social deficit with our colleagues, in-person interactions and socializing. Therefore, we need to be intentional and establish new routines for ourselves and be mindful of our behaviors and conduct,” Janice Samuel, director of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity and Inclusion Office.



“Create positive energy and identify changes that make returning to the office a pleasant transition. The tone of your conversations is the key to better communication, and remember common courtesy and decency,” she added.



As more people return to the office, EEO will hold in-person training sessions on topics including prevention of sexual harassment and civil treatment.



“During these in-person trainings, there will be interactive presentations to allow open and honest conversations. We’ll provide examples, scenarios and discussions of real-life issues and concerns,” Samuel said.



EEO will accommodate additional training requests as well, she added.



Employees also should remember when returning to the office that fragranced plug-in devices and candles are fire hazards and are not allowed in the workplace, she said. Small appliances such as coffee machines and tea kettles should be kept in common kitchen areas.



A reasonable accommodation request for an ergonomic assessment should be made through a supervisor and will be coordinated with the disability program coordinator. Employees can request a reasonable accommodation for items ranging from technology to other items, she added.



If employees feel overwhelmed or anxious, Samuel said they can talk to their supervisor, who can assist in providing the proper guidance and points of contact if needed.



“Communication is key, and meeting with your supervisor to address your concerns is the first step,” she said.



Employees who have anxiety about returning to the office or are facing other issues are encouraged to use DLA’s Employee Assistance Program, she said. EAP offers connections to personal services and counseling on topics including mental health, financial and legal assistance, alcohol or drug abuse, work-related stresses, and marriage and family caregiving issues. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year.