    EEO offers training, tips for returning to the office

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    As Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office with more frequency, some employees may have some anxiety or questions about this change. DLA’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity and Inclusion office offers several tips and resources to make the transition easier. Graphic by Paul Crank.

    This work, EEO offers training, tips for returning to the office, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EEO offers training, tips for returning to the office

