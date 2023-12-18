Tinker Air Force Base Exchange Shoppers Have Nearly $4,000 in Layaway Merchandise Paid Off in Full

Courtesy Photo | For the second straight year, a group of lucky Tinker Exchange shoppers received a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the second straight year, a group of lucky Tinker Exchange shoppers received a special holiday surprise—having their layaway balances, totaling nearly $4,000, paid off in full. see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE – For the second consecutive year, Tinker Air Force Base Exchange shoppers enjoyed a special holiday surprise, having each of their layaway balances paid in full. The balances totaled nearly $4,000 in holiday purchases, paid for by nonprofit organization Soldier’s Wish.



All Tinker Exchange shoppers who had layaway balances were invited to the main food court on Dec. 20 under the guise of a surprise sweepstakes win. Upon arrival, they were greeted by 72nd Air Base Wing Deputy Commander Col. Hardy T. Giles II, Tinker Exchange General Manager Charles Eaves, the Exchange team and Soldier’s Wish Executive Director Debra Wimpee.



“We were thrilled once again to get the chance to set up this event for our shoppers this year,” Eaves said. “This is a perfect opportunity to help make a busy and stressful holiday season a little easier for the Tinker community.”



The store team assembled a gift-wrapped shopping cart for each shopper with their layaway merchandise inside.



Two shoppers, Navy Petty Officer Second Class Jessica Chapman and Thomas Chapman, were surprised then relieved, as their holiday merchandise on layaway for their 10-year-old and 5-year-old children was paid off for them.



“When I got the call, I was told I won a sweepstakes,” Jessica said. “I told myself, ‘I didn’t enter a sweepstakes. What are they talking about?’ And I was asked if I could come to the base the next day.



“We are incredibly blessed and appreciative for them doing this for families who can’t pay outright for stuff like this.”



Her husband agreed.



“It feels incredible,” Thomas said. “When they put something like this in place and someone says, ‘It’s all paid for,’ it’s a beautiful feeling.”



The Exchange was honored to be a part of the surprise.



“This defines our core value of ‘family serving family,’” Eaves said. “Seeing the joy and surprise on each of their faces was an amazing experience for our team.”



