Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 8178070 VIRIN: 231221-F-SN568-1111 Resolution: 8183x4603 Size: 1.57 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tinker Air Force Base Exchange Shoppers Have Nearly $4,000 in Layaway Merchandise Paid Off in Full, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.