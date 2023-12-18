Six Military Shoppers Win Combined $30,000 in Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Six grand-prize winners from each service branch took home a combined $30,000 in cash...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Six grand-prize winners from each service branch took home a combined $30,000 in cash prizes in the sixth-annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes. (Pictured: Army winner Elizabeth Edwards at Presidio of Monterey Troop Store) see less | View Image Page

DALLAS—Six grand-prize winners from each service branch took home a combined $30,000 in cash prizes in the sixth-annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes.



The winners—each receiving a $5,000 check—were automatically entered into the sweepstakes after using their MILITARY STAR® card twice at any military exchange and twice at any commissary between Sept. 1 and Sept. 28.



Army civilian Elizabeth Edwards of Monterey, Calif., was presented with her check on Nov. 21 at the Presidio of Monterey Troop Store by General Manager Lorraine Davis. Edwards’ late husband served two tours in the Vietnam War during his 25-year Army career. Her son serves in the Army, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. His service has included deployments to both Afghanistan and Iraq.



“I was so excited, I never win anything like this,” Edwards said. “I plan to go on a vacation and visit my grandchildren.”



Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Hunter from Derby, Kan., took home his check during a presentation at McConnell Air Force Base’s Main Exchange on Nov. 28. Presenting the prize were Store Manager Greggory Brasel; Customer Service Supervisor Malaysia Wilking; and Department Managers Claudia Mejia and Christopher Sample.



The Space Force grand prize went to Master Sgt. Gilbert Garcia of Colorado Springs, Col., on Nov. 22. Garcia received his check at the Peterson Space Force Base Main Exchange by Store Manager Tina Salera and Supervisory Customer Experience Associate Yuka Munoz.



“It was a surprise, as I didn’t even know I was automatically entered,” Garcia said. “It comes at a good time during the holidays. It’s nice to have some extra funds to see the family and make this Christmas a little merrier.”



Other grand prize winners included:



• Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Edward Johnson, Oceanside, Calif.

• Navy Chief Petty Officer Joanee Villamoor, Oceanside, Calif.

• Retired Coast Guard Reserve Master Chief Petty Officer Guy Pasco, Honolulu, Hawaii



“The Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes is an incredibly special contest for the Exchange,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange and MILITARY STAR are honored to bring some extra joy and excitement to these deserving winners’ holiday seasons.”



The Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes is sponsored by Sony. In the Exchange’s six years promoting the sweepstakes, nearly $162,000 has been awarded to deserving military shoppers worldwide.

