Six Military Shoppers Win Combined $30,000 in Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

Six grand-prize winners from each service branch took home a combined $30,000 in cash prizes in the sixth-annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes. (Pictured: Army winner Elizabeth Edwards at Presidio of Monterey Troop Store)

