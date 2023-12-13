Lynnwood, Washington Native Serves aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)

(Dec. 13, 2023) YOKOSUKA, Japan – A Lynnwood, WA, native and 2018 Lynnwood High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy while assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83).



Electronics Technician 2nd class Jason Mutuc joined the Navy in 2018 and is now forward-deployed aboard Howard to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



As an Electronics Technician, Mutuc is responsible for maintaining electronic systems onboard Howard, such as navigation, radar, internal communications and external communications by conducting preventative and corrective maintenance.



“What I enjoy most about my job is the rewarding feeling that comes with it,” said Mutuc. “After facing a problem that can last for days or weeks on end, that feeling of success that comes with knowing you fixed the issue is a feeling like no other.”



Forward-deployed ships have busy and sometimes unpredictable schedules. Mutuc states that being onboard Howard has taught him to go with the flow and to expect the unexpected.



“The fluidity of our schedule keeps you on your toes. You have to be ready for anything at a moment's notice,” said Mutuc. “Nothing is ever set in stone no matter how solid it may feel, but that is the reality of being forward deployed. The best thing I do, instead of just being frustrated, is just adapt to the situation and execute the task at hand.”



Electronics Technicians are responsible for the performance, supervision, and management of the preventive and corrective maintenance, calibration, configuration, and alignment of cryptographic, radar, navigation, and Command, Control, Computer, Communication, and Intelligence (C4I) systems, utilizing test equipment and technical drawings.



“What motivates me to work hard is the thought of those who look up to me,” Mutuc said. “Currently, I'm in the position where I'm the senior technician in the shop. It’s a tough position to be in, but my division makes the job a lot easier, and I am grateful for that.”



Mutuc states that the most important things to remember while you are working long hours is making sure you are leading by example and taking care of your people.



“I've been on Howard for quite awhile now and I've had my share of ups, downs, sideways, and just steep drops,” Mutuc said. “But with all that, I've come out a better version of myself, good or bad. With that being said, I've experienced a lot and hope to become a good example to those around me.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

