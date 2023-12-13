Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lynnwood, Washington Native Serves aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) [Image 1 of 2]

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathryn Cole 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231213-N-UT491-8012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) – Electronics Technician Second class Jason Mutuc, poses for a photo in the Electronics Technician’s Workshop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathryn Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 22:35
    VIRIN: 231213-N-UT491-8012
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, Lynnwood, Washington Native Serves aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Kathryn Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Howard
    CTF 71
    Mutuc

