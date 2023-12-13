231213-N-UT491-5015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) – Electronics Technician Second class Jason Mutuc, poses for a photo in the Electronics Technician’s Workshop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathryn Cole)
Lynnwood, Washington Native Serves aboard USS Howard (DDG 83)
