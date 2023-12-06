Lego model bridges gap in fuel systems training

Photo By Connie Braesch | Carl Drechsel, a Defense Logistics Agency Energy project engineer, used Legos to...... read more read more Photo By Connie Braesch | Carl Drechsel, a Defense Logistics Agency Energy project engineer, used Legos to assemble a realistic model of a complete Defense Department fuel receipt and distribution system. The replica is helping employees visualize a complete facility without being on site and helping high school students learn more about engineering. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

One man’s passion for building with Legos is bridging a gap in fuel systems training for entry-level employees and students.



Carl Drechsel, a Defense Logistics Agency Energy project engineer, used the interlocking bricks, gears and minifigures to assemble a realistic model of a complete Defense Department fuel receipt and distribution system.



“Besides being fun, it’s a great training aid for young engineers in our organization to become familiar with the key components of a fuel facility and fuel flow,” he said. “It’s like a 3D blueprint and has made for an easier transition to the field.”



As an engineer, Drechsel is involved in all stages of fuel system infrastructure, including standards, design, construction, inspection and maintenance. During the pandemic, his idea to build a fuel tank with Legos quickly grew in scale. He realized a full replica would help employees visualize a complete facility without being on site.



“Like any engineering project, there are needs, wants, requirements and there was scope creep,” he said referring to how requirements tend to increase over a project’s lifecycle. “The project kept morphing to add more.”

When the original, smaller model was noticed during a display at the National Petroleum Management Association PETRO event in March 2023, people started talking about all the ways it could be expanded to add more detail.



“My colleagues started joking with me that it didn’t meet current DOD requirements and standards,” he said chuckling. “I needed to add filtration, emergency showers, more fuel tanks, different fuel receipt modes and associated facilities.”



Drechsel was challenged to take it up a notch. The design was further fueled when Drechsel’s supervisor, Norman Guenther, gave him a couple of totes full of Legos he found around his house. He even added a pumphouse with properly color-coded pipe.



“The larger, more intricate model makes it easier to see the relationship between plans and what a system looks like without going out onto an active fuel facility,” he said. “People can use the model to talk through scenarios, visualize operations and conduct training.”



Expanding on the 24 inch by 48 inch fuel system model, Drechsel built a second 24 inch by 48 inch model of an aircraft refueling system showing hydrant refueling, truck refueling, and direct refueling.



“Some pieces are standard Lego buys, but other items are all custom made with a lot of trial and error,” he said. “There was not a day that went by without a small or large bubble wrap package coming in with bricks.”



Thinking the models would be a hit with the students and teachers a like, Drechsel has taken his Legos to Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia, to talk to juniors and seniors about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.



“I use the model to talk to students about how engineers look at things from many different perspectives to discover new ideas or improve design,” he said.



Besides the Lego model, he also takes engineering tools of the trade, examples of damaged pipe, portions of tank bottoms, pictures from his career, examples of failed designs, and more to help connect with students.



In the over 40 thank-you notes he’s received from the students, there is a resounding theme of appreciation, joy and excitement for his presentation.



“Thank you so much for coming in and presenting your engineering journey,” one student wrote. “It allowed me to view different engineering fields as I currently am trying to decide my major in college. It also allowed me to see the engineering design process in action.”



Guenther, Drechsel’s supervisor and the DLA Energy Engineering, Environmental and Property special programs division chief, said Drechsel is a role model at DLA and across the Defense Department.



“Carl has had a long DOD career including 31 years in the Air Force and nine with DLA. He is a nationally recognized expert in bulk petroleum storage and distribution systems who’s written a lot of the standards and been involved in many installations for these systems.”



Drechsel said his goal is to continue to connect learning to real-world operations.



“Anyone can 3D print, but Legos are different. Everyone can relate to Legos,” he said. “Student’s often say, ‘Wow, you did this with Legos?’”



In the model, Drechsel added figurines like Rocket Racoon from “Guardians” and the two old men from the Muppet Show to draw people into the conversation.



“When you make something fun and engage people, they learn and retain a lot more versus talking and looking at paper plans of lines and tiny print.”