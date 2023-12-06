Lego model bridges gap in fuel systems training

Carl Drechsel, a Defense Logistics Agency Energy project engineer, used Legos to assemble a realistic model of a complete Defense Department fuel receipt and distribution system. The replica is helping employees visualize a complete facility without being on site and helping high school students learn more about engineering. Courtesy photo.

