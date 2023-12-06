Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lego model bridges gap in fuel systems training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Connie Braesch 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Carl Drechsel, a Defense Logistics Agency Energy project engineer, used Legos to assemble a realistic model of a complete Defense Department fuel receipt and distribution system. The replica is helping employees visualize a complete facility without being on site and helping high school students learn more about engineering. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 09:56
    VIRIN: 231030-D-D0441-9006
    Location: VA, US
