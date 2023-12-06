USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), JS Amagiri (DD 154) Participate in Sister Ship Tree Exchange

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) participated in the annual Sister Ship Tree Exchange with Asagiri-class destroyer JS Amagiri (DD 154) aboard Amagiri December 7th, 2023.



During the event, members from Ralph Johnson exchanged gifts with the crew of Amagiri to include a Christmas tree, wooden paddle, and a pickle Christmas ornament.



“Participating in these events demonstrates our enhanced bilateral maritime partnership with the JMSDF and our commitment to each other,” said Cmdr. Justan Caesar, executive officer of Ralph Johnson. “This is a small reflection of the alliance between our two nations—an alliance Ralph Johnson and her crew are proud to support. We are committed to upholding this alliance and remain steadfast in our mission to promote peace and stability in the region.”



The crew of Amagiri exchanged a Kadomatsu, which is a traditional Japanese decoration made for the New Year's. Kadomatsu are a type of yorishiro, or objects intended to welcome ancestral spirits or kami of the harvest. They consist of bamboo shoots cut with pine sprigs and a straw base.



They are traditionally placed in pairs in front of homes and buildings, and for Ralph Johnson, will be placed at the foot of the brow.



“It was our honor to welcome our sister ship Ralph Johnson and enjoy the exchange.” said Lt. Cmdr. Tomita Naoaki, executive officer of Amagiri. “This was also a very good opportunity for our crews to enhance understanding of each other’s Navy culture. We’re still in a challenging environment, however I strongly believe that our coordination is a symbol for the JMSDF and U.S. Navy’s strong relationship.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

