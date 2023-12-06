231207-N-NF288-213 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts the annual sister ship traditional gift exchange with the Asagiri-class destroyer JS Amagiri (DD-154) aboard Amagiri, Dec. 7. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8157603
|VIRIN:
|231207-N-NF288-8703
|Resolution:
|5526x3684
|Size:
|779.33 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts traditional gift exchange with sister ship JS Amagiri. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT