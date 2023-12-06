USS Ralph Johnson conducts traditional gift exchange with sister ship JS Amagiri.

231207-N-NF288-213 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts the annual sister ship traditional gift exchange with the Asagiri-class destroyer JS Amagiri (DD-154) aboard Amagiri, Dec. 7. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

