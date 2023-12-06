Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts traditional gift exchange with sister ship JS Amagiri.

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts traditional gift exchange with sister ship JS Amagiri.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231207-N-NF288-223 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 7, 2023) Cmdr. Justan Caesar, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), right, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Tomita Naoaki, executive officer of the Asagiri-class destroyer JS Amagiri (DD-154), left, during the annual sister ship traditional gift exchange, Dec. 7. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts traditional gift exchange with sister ship JS Amagiri. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

