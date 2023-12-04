Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 rehearses evacuation procedures

Photo By Sgt. Cristian Bestul | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cristian Bestul | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, process role-players at an evacuation control center during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify the battalion and 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, simulated operating an evacuation control center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2.



The MRX will certify the battalion and 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin.



The primary role of an evacuation control center is to conduct processing, screening, and selected logistic functions associated with the emergency evacuation of noncombatants. The Marines and Sailors built the ECC and secured the site within 24 hours of arriving, creating multiple stations for the flow of role-players to be manifested and transported to safety.



“To go to another location and support the evacuation of an embassy or American citizens – this is one of those repetitions for us to see what that process would look like; how we would manage emotions, how we would manage personnel, how we would manage our own actions to make sure it’s an efficient process and that everybody comes home safely,” explained Maj. Nelson Lovos, the operations officer for CLB-5.



During the scenario, role-players drove up to an inspection checkpoint where Marines checked the vehicle, driver and passengers for anything considered harmful or dangerous to anyone within the ECC. Once role-players were through the checkpoint, both driver and passengers unloaded their belongings to be searched by Marines using handheld metal detectors. After being checked, role-players continued toward a processing area for manifestation. Any role-players with simulated injuries were treated by medical personnel before staging in the holding area prior to evacuating.



“People are going to be very uncomfortable, people are going to have a different sense of urgency,” said Lovos, explaining the friction Marines can encounter during evacuation operations. “They have family, they may have pets, and trying to manage that situation and navigate them toward getting them off the ground is extremely important.”



Role-players increased the tension for Marines and Sailors during the rehearsals by skipping others waiting patiently, verbally attacking personnel, and threatening to make misleading or reactionary posts on social media of Marines and Sailors doing their jobs. Marines and Sailors reacted calmly and professionally, and defused each situation as they continued operating stations and providing reassurance and comfort to other role-players.



“Steel Knight is a pretty long exercise compared to some others that CLB-5 has been a part of, but at the end of the day it shows the Marines and Sailors that what we do is important,” said Lovos. "People are reliant on us, and we have to be dependable.”