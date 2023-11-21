U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, provide security in Light Armored Vehicles at an evacuation control center during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8146988
|VIRIN:
|231201-M-QB328-2028
|Resolution:
|5720x3813
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 rehearses evacuation procedures [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
