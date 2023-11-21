U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, provide security in Light Armored Vehicles at an evacuation control center during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 01:51 Photo ID: 8146988 VIRIN: 231201-M-QB328-2028 Resolution: 5720x3813 Size: 13.37 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 rehearses evacuation procedures [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.