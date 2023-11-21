Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 rehearses evacuation procedures [Image 2 of 4]

    Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 rehearses evacuation procedures

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, process role-players at an evacuation control center during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify the battalion and 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    IMAGE INFO

