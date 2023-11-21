Exchange Shoppers Can See More Green With the Holiday Price Guarantee

Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can see even more green in their bank...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can see even more green in their bank accounts with the Exchange’s holiday price guarantee. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24, shoppers who find an identical item at a local retailer for less can receive a gift card for the difference. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2zD see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers receive the best value on purchases with an extended holiday price guarantee.



From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24, shoppers making a purchase in-store or at ShopMyExchange.com can receive an Exchange gift card for the price difference if they find an identical item from a local retailer at a lower price.



“The Exchange is ensuring military shoppers get the best bargains with the price guarantee,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With military-exclusive pricing, no sales tax and the extended price guarantee, shoppers can see more green in their bank accounts.”



To receive a gift card, shoppers can visit their local Exchange’s customer service desk with an original receipt or order confirmation alongside a local competitor’s advertisement. Those who purchased online may fill out a customer service feedback form at ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service or call the Exchange Customer Service Center at 800-527-2345. Additional restrictions may apply.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300 or Wrightz@aafes.com



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange