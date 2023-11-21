Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can see even more green in their bank accounts with the Exchange’s holiday price guarantee. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24, shoppers who find an identical item at a local retailer for less can receive a gift card for the difference. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2zD
This work, Exchange Shoppers Can See More Green With the Holiday Price Guarantee, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Shoppers Can See More Green With the Holiday Price Guarantee
