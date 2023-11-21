Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Shoppers Can See More Green With the Holiday Price Guarantee

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can see even more green in their bank accounts with the Exchange’s holiday price guarantee. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24, shoppers who find an identical item at a local retailer for less can receive a gift card for the difference. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2zD

