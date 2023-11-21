Shop By Dec. 16 on ShopMyExchange.com for Regular Ground Shipping Delivery in Time for the Holidays

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are encouraged to shop early on ShopMyExchange.com to ensure their orders arrive in time for the holidays.



Authorized shoppers must purchase items sent via regular ground shipping by Dec. 16 to ensure delivery before Dec. 25.



Items ordered with priority shipping can be purchased through Dec. 22. Two-day and overnight shipping options via FedEx are also available, allowing orders as late as Dec. 20 and 22, respectively.



For delivery before Dec. 25 outside the U.S. to APO/FPO addresses, all orders must be placed by Dec. 6.



“The holiday shopping season is an important time of year for the Exchange and its shoppers around the world,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Shopping early both saves shoppers money and avoids the stress of worrying if their orders will arrive on time.”



Shopping early also allows military shoppers to take advantage of the Exchange’s many holiday sales and promotions. View digital weekly ads at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



Department of Defense civilians and disabled Veterans can shop in-store. CAC holders can visit aafes.media/cacbenefitspa while Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on their online shopping benefit.



In-store or curbside pickup for online purchases is available for most items at participating Exchange stores. Shipping times vary. Personalized items may take longer to ship. For more information on holiday shipping and delivery, visit ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



