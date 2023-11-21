Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shop By Dec. 16 on ShopMyExchange.com for Regular Ground Shipping Delivery in Time for the Holidays

    Shop By Dec. 16 on ShopMyExchange.com for Regular Ground Shipping Delivery in Time for the Holidays

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Travis Day 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are encouraged to shop early on ShopMyExchange.com to ensure their orders arrive in time for the holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 8140916
    VIRIN: 231128-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shop By Dec. 16 on ShopMyExchange.com for Regular Ground Shipping Delivery in Time for the Holidays, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shop By Dec. 16 on ShopMyExchange.com for Regular Ground Shipping Delivery in Time for the Holidays

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    aafes
    holidays
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT