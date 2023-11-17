U.S. 4th Fleet Conducts Inaugural Maritime Planning Symposium

Courtesy Photo | 231116-O-N3764-1004 CALLAO, Peru (Nov. 16, 2023) – Partner nation junior officers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 231116-O-N3764-1004 CALLAO, Peru (Nov. 16, 2023) – Partner nation junior officers work through a maritime planning scenario at the first-ever U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College in Callao, Nov. 16, 2023. 25 junior officers from eight partner nations completed the seminar, which was supported by professors from the College of Operational Warfare – International Maritime Staff Officer Course at the U.S. Naval War College and U.S. 4th Fleet maritime planners. This and future seminars seek to increase proficiency and improve interoperability early in partner nation naval officers’ careers. (Peruvian Navy courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

25 naval officers from eight partner nations recently completed the first-ever U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College (Escuela Superior de Guerra Naval) in Callao, Peru.



Supported by the College of Operational Warfare – International Maritime Staff Officer Course at the U.S. Naval War College, professors Sean Carroll and Raymond Tortorelli and U.S. 4th Fleet planners led this inaugural maritime planning symposium in Peru to introduce and work through the Military Decision Making Process – Multinational. Navies from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay sent junior officers to participate in the seminar.



“In the U.S. Navy, we get many reps and sets in maritime planning early on in our careers,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cassie Redner, U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Operations Center (MOC) Training Officer. “This symposium gives an opportunity for partner nation naval junior officers to get some experience with the Military Decision Making Process – Multinational by working through a scenario so that when they participate in operations and exercises they have already spent time working together and learning together. This effort seeks to increase proficiency and improve interoperability earlier in the officers’ careers.”



Professors Carroll and Tortorelli led symposium participants through a UNITAS-like scenario and worked through the steps of the Military Decision Making Process – Multinational. The planning process helps staff members conduct essential planning in support of missions that naval forces execute at sea.



“We intend to make this an annual symposium, offering our partner navies an opportunity to host,” said Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “Our desire is to have a continuum to build a cadre of partner nation naval officers who understand and are able to execute maritime planning for exercises and operations. This is our latest step in that effort, and we thank the Peruvian Naval War College for hosting this first symposium.”



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.