U.S. 4th Fleet Holds First-Ever Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College

231116-O-N3764-1004

CALLAO, Peru (Nov. 16, 2023) – Partner nation junior officers work through a maritime planning scenario at the first-ever U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College in Callao, Nov. 16, 2023. 25 junior officers from eight partner nations completed the seminar, which was supported by professors from the College of Operational Warfare – International Maritime Staff Officer Course at the U.S. Naval War College and U.S. 4th Fleet maritime planners. This and future seminars seek to increase proficiency and improve interoperability early in partner nation naval officers’ careers. (Peruvian Navy courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 Location: PE