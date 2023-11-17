231116-O-N3764-1001

CALLAO, Peru (Nov. 16, 2023) – U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Operations Center Training Officer Lt. Cmdr. Cassie Redner works through a maritime planning scenario with participants at the first-ever U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College in Callao, Nov. 16, 2023. 25 junior officers from eight partner nations completed the seminar, which was supported by professors from the College of Operational Warfare – International Maritime Staff Officer Course at the U.S. Naval War College. This and future seminars seek to increase proficiency and improve interoperability early in partner nation naval officers’ careers. (Peruvian Navy courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8128897 VIRIN: 231116-O-N3764-1001 Resolution: 1280x907 Size: 630.61 KB Location: PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 4th Fleet Holds First-Ever Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.