U.S. 4th Fleet Holds First-Ever Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College

CALLAO, Peru (Nov. 16, 2023) – U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Operations Center Training Officer Lt. Cmdr. Cassie Redner works through a maritime planning scenario with participants at the first-ever U.S. 4th Fleet Maritime Planning Symposium at the Peruvian Naval War College in Callao, Nov. 16, 2023. 25 junior officers from eight partner nations completed the seminar, which was supported by professors from the College of Operational Warfare – International Maritime Staff Officer Course at the U.S. Naval War College. This and future seminars seek to increase proficiency and improve interoperability early in partner nation naval officers’ careers. (Peruvian Navy courtesy photo/Released)
|11.16.2023
|11.17.2023 14:43
|8128897
U.S. 4th Fleet Conducts Inaugural Maritime Planning Symposium
