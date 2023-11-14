Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2023

    Story by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — Airmen and aircraft assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a joint, bi-lateral aerial training, Nov. 15, 2023.

    The aerial training event brought together U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, that honed integration skills over the skies of the Korean Peninsula. During the event the F-35s, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, visited Kunsan AB to be refueled by 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel, before returning to home station.

    Routine aerial training missions test our air power generation capabilities alongside Allies and partners and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific Region

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 02:50
    Story ID: 458019
    Location: KR
    TAGS

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242
    USINDOPACOM

