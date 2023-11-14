Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, taxi past F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2023. The aircraft participated in a combined aerial training event with U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, to demonstrate and strengthen U.S. commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Earick) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — Airmen and aircraft assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a joint, bi-lateral aerial training, Nov. 15, 2023.



The aerial training event brought together U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, that honed integration skills over the skies of the Korean Peninsula. During the event the F-35s, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, visited Kunsan AB to be refueled by 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel, before returning to home station.



Routine aerial training missions test our air power generation capabilities alongside Allies and partners and demonstrate U.S. commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific Region