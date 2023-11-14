Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise

    Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, taxi past F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2023. The aircraft participated in a combined aerial training event with U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, to demonstrate and strengthen U.S. commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 8127781
    VIRIN: 231115-F-EZ422-1559
    Resolution: 5336x3550
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise, by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT