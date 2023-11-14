U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, taxi past F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2023. The aircraft participated in a combined aerial training event with U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, to demonstrate and strengthen U.S. commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 8127781 VIRIN: 231115-F-EZ422-1559 Resolution: 5336x3550 Size: 8.1 MB Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise, by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.