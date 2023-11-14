Airmen from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuel U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2023. The F-35s participated in a combined aerial training event with U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, F-16 Fighting Falcons and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, which demonstrated shared commitment to regional security and stability.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
11.15.2023
11.17.2023
|8127770
|231115-F-YG789-1003
|6048x3402
|3.8 MB
|KR
|17
|1
Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise
