Airmen from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron refuel U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2023. The F-35s participated in a combined aerial training event with U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, F-16 Fighting Falcons and Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16s/KF-35s, which demonstrated shared commitment to regional security and stability.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 8127770 VIRIN: 231115-F-YG789-1003 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 3.8 MB Location: KR Web Views: 17 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack joins ROKAF, USMC in large force training exercise, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.