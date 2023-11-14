Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlift/Tanker Association and AMC leadership recognizes winners during 2023 symposium

    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez | Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, delivers his...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    GRAPEVINE, Texas – Air Mobility Command and the Airlift/Tanker Association recognized 25 individuals, one wing, and one group within the MAF family as superior performers during the 55th A/TA Conference, Grapevine, Texas, Nov. 9 – 12, 2023.

    The awards encapsulate a broad spectrum of individuals who exemplify outstanding leadership, excellence, and valor in the performance of their duties within the field of air mobility operations.

    ATA and AMC presented awards to the following individuals and wing representatives:

    Young Leadership Award

    Maj. Michael A. Barney

    Tech. Sgt. Juan Calderon, Jr.

    Maj. Nicholas J. Chapman

    Staff Sgt. Keya S. Collie

    Tech. Sgt. Nickolas A. Eykamp

    Capt. Ellis A. Field

    Tech. Sgt. Timothy J. Gillespie

    Capt. Michelle M. Kuyper

    Tech. Sgt. Carlyn H. Ramos

    Tech. Sgt. Blake P. Soule

    1st Lt. Benjamin A. “Drew” Taylor

    Capt. Ryan A. Tolentino

    General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award

    Capt. Joseph M. Carl

    Maj. Blake A. Woodham

    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D. Ring

    Master Sgt. Jeffrey S. Purvis

    Staff Sgt. Cameron A. Miller

    Staff SSgt. Cassandra M. Reynolds

    Master Sgt. Chelsea D. Rittenhouse

    General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor

    Capt. Michael A. Pieschl

    General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award

    Maj. Millie A. Hale

    Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award

    Master Sgt. Bryan R. Lewis

    Specialized Mission Award

    Capt. Mark G. “MERLIN” Hunkins

    Air Mobility Command Key Spouse Award

    Mrs. Jessica E. Moser

    Major General James I. "Bagger" Baginski Air Mobility Liaison Officer of the Year Award

    Maj. Lindsay T. Locke

    Major General Stanley F.H. Newman Air National Guard Award

    182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Illinois.

    Representing the 182nd AW are Col. Rusty L. Ballard, Lt. Col. Brandon Retherford, Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Price, Lt. Col. Jason Hurt and Lt. Col. Just Childers.

    Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III Award

    913th Airlift Group, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

    Representing the 913th AG are Col. Terence Green, Col. Leonard Miller, Chief Master Sgt. Tim Barker, Chief Master Sgt. Travis Williams, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Mailhiot and Senior Airman Billee Middleton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:17
    Story ID: 457863
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlift/Tanker Association and AMC leadership recognizes winners during 2023 symposium, by MSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    CMSAF Keynote at Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    CMSAF Keynote at Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    AMC command chief keynote at Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023
    AMC Commander Gen. Mike Minihan Delivers ATA Conference Keynote Address
    CMSAF Bass Keynote Address
    AMC Command Chief Jamie Newman Keynote at ATA 23
    USTRANSCOM DCOM Keynote During Airlift/Tanker Association Conference
    DoD senior leaders urge AMC to sustain momentum during annual mobility symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATA23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT