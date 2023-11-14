Airlift/Tanker Association and AMC leadership recognizes winners during 2023 symposium

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Air Mobility Command and the Airlift/Tanker Association recognized 25 individuals, one wing, and one group within the MAF family as superior performers during the 55th A/TA Conference, Grapevine, Texas, Nov. 9 – 12, 2023.



The awards encapsulate a broad spectrum of individuals who exemplify outstanding leadership, excellence, and valor in the performance of their duties within the field of air mobility operations.



ATA and AMC presented awards to the following individuals and wing representatives:



Young Leadership Award



Maj. Michael A. Barney



Tech. Sgt. Juan Calderon, Jr.



Maj. Nicholas J. Chapman



Staff Sgt. Keya S. Collie



Tech. Sgt. Nickolas A. Eykamp



Capt. Ellis A. Field



Tech. Sgt. Timothy J. Gillespie



Capt. Michelle M. Kuyper



Tech. Sgt. Carlyn H. Ramos



Tech. Sgt. Blake P. Soule



1st Lt. Benjamin A. “Drew” Taylor



Capt. Ryan A. Tolentino



General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award



Capt. Joseph M. Carl



Maj. Blake A. Woodham



Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D. Ring



Master Sgt. Jeffrey S. Purvis



Staff Sgt. Cameron A. Miller



Staff SSgt. Cassandra M. Reynolds



Master Sgt. Chelsea D. Rittenhouse



General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor



Capt. Michael A. Pieschl



General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award



Maj. Millie A. Hale



Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award



Master Sgt. Bryan R. Lewis



Specialized Mission Award



Capt. Mark G. “MERLIN” Hunkins



Air Mobility Command Key Spouse Award



Mrs. Jessica E. Moser



Major General James I. "Bagger" Baginski Air Mobility Liaison Officer of the Year Award



Maj. Lindsay T. Locke



Major General Stanley F.H. Newman Air National Guard Award



182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Illinois.



Representing the 182nd AW are Col. Rusty L. Ballard, Lt. Col. Brandon Retherford, Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Price, Lt. Col. Jason Hurt and Lt. Col. Just Childers.



Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III Award



913th Airlift Group, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



Representing the 913th AG are Col. Terence Green, Col. Leonard Miller, Chief Master Sgt. Tim Barker, Chief Master Sgt. Travis Williams, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Mailhiot and Senior Airman Billee Middleton.

