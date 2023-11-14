Airlift/Tanker Association and AMC leadership recognizes winners during 2023 symposium

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Air Mobility Command and the Airlift/Tanker Association recognized 25 individuals, one wing, and one group within the MAF family as superior performers during the 55th A/TA Conference, Grapevine, Texas, Nov. 9 – 12, 2023.
The awards encapsulate a broad spectrum of individuals who exemplify outstanding leadership, excellence, and valor in the performance of their duties within the field of air mobility operations.
ATA and AMC presented awards to the following individuals and wing representatives:
Young Leadership Award
Maj. Michael A. Barney
Tech. Sgt. Juan Calderon, Jr.
Maj. Nicholas J. Chapman
Staff Sgt. Keya S. Collie
Tech. Sgt. Nickolas A. Eykamp
Capt. Ellis A. Field
Tech. Sgt. Timothy J. Gillespie
Capt. Michelle M. Kuyper
Tech. Sgt. Carlyn H. Ramos
Tech. Sgt. Blake P. Soule
1st Lt. Benjamin A. “Drew” Taylor
Capt. Ryan A. Tolentino
General Robert “Dutch” Huyser Award
Capt. Joseph M. Carl
Maj. Blake A. Woodham
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D. Ring
Master Sgt. Jeffrey S. Purvis
Staff Sgt. Cameron A. Miller
Staff SSgt. Cassandra M. Reynolds
Master Sgt. Chelsea D. Rittenhouse
General P.K. Carlton Award for Valor
Capt. Michael A. Pieschl
General Ronald Fogleman ASAM Award
Maj. Millie A. Hale
Colonel Gail Halvorsen Award
Master Sgt. Bryan R. Lewis
Specialized Mission Award
Capt. Mark G. “MERLIN” Hunkins
Air Mobility Command Key Spouse Award
Mrs. Jessica E. Moser
Major General James I. "Bagger" Baginski Air Mobility Liaison Officer of the Year Award
Maj. Lindsay T. Locke
Major General Stanley F.H. Newman Air National Guard Award
182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Peoria, Illinois.
Representing the 182nd AW are Col. Rusty L. Ballard, Lt. Col. Brandon Retherford, Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Price, Lt. Col. Jason Hurt and Lt. Col. Just Childers.
Lieutenant General James E. Sherrard III Award
913th Airlift Group, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.
Representing the 913th AG are Col. Terence Green, Col. Leonard Miller, Chief Master Sgt. Tim Barker, Chief Master Sgt. Travis Williams, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Mailhiot and Senior Airman Billee Middleton.
