Airlift/Tanker Association Conference 2023

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, deputy commander of U.S. Transportation Command, delivers his keynote address during the 55th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Convention, Nov. 10, 2023, in Grapevine, Texas. This year’s conference featured ten keynote speakers and 20 seminars centering on forging mobility warriors that effectively project the Joint Force and America’s lethality. Additionally, 70 industry partners proposed 89 solutions to AMC leadership, aiming to advance mobility capabilities and eliminate mobility gaps.

