Soldiers land at Incheon, learn Korean War history

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers and their families had an opportunity to visit Incheon city as part of the Gyeonggi-do Security and Culture tour on Nov. 4. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored this tour to promote Korean culture while also expressing its appreciation for the Soldiers’ service in the Republic of Korea.



The group of 35 visited the Memorial Hall for Incheon Landing Operations which commemorates the battle of Incheon during the Korean War. The Battle of Incheon, also known as Operation Chromite, was an amphibious invasion on Sept. 15, 1950, that resulted in a decisive victory and strategic reversal in favor of the United Nations Command. The operation was a surprise amphibious assault away from the Busan perimeter that the United Nations and Republic of Korea forces were defending.



The UN and ROK forces were commanded by General Douglas MacArthur of the United States Army. MacArthur was the driving force behind the operation, which was viewed by other generals as a risky assault over unfavorable terrain. However, the successful operation turned the tables on the Korean War and played a key role in the U.N. forces’ restoration of Seoul and driving North Korean troops to the Yalu River, China’s border.



“It was great tour today, and I learned a lot about Operation Chromite - the Incheon landing - which helped me understand why we are here and the sacrifices made by Soldiers and their families," said Lt. Col. Ediberto Santos, Eighth Army. "It is important to know the history, to be appreciative of the sacrifices done before, and learn about Korea, the United States and UN states. Doing tours like this helps the community understand the value of 'katchi-kapsida' (we go together). I think that’s what I learned through this tour.”



After the memorial visit, the group stopped by the open port street of Incheon, known as "China Town," where many historical buildings from late 1890s can be found. The group also visited Freedom Park, where a statue created in MacArthur’s honor is located. The group's final stop was Central Park in Songdo New City, which showcases the current development of Incheon with its high-rise buildings. During their time at the park, participants had the opportunity to experience boating in the park's canal.



“Today was pretty cool. I was able to go to different places, see the culture, and try Korean barbecue,” said Sgt. Skyler Magnus, 8th Army, “My favorite part was the boat ride, and going through China town was cool too.”



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs Office coordinates culture trips in order to enhance the stay of service members and their families while in Korea.