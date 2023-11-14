Soldiers land at Incheon, learn Korean War history

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Jason Om 

    USAG Humphreys

    Soldiers and their families had an opportunity to use paddle boats at Central Park in Songdo New City, Nov. 4, during a visit to Incheon city as part of the Gyeonggi-do Security and Culture tour. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored this tour to promote Korean culture while also expressing its appreciation for the Soldiers’ service in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Om)

    USAG Humphreys
    Incheon
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

