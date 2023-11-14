Soldiers land at Incheon, learn Korean War history

Soldiers and their families had an opportunity to use paddle boats at Central Park in Songdo New City, Nov. 4, during a visit to Incheon city as part of the Gyeonggi-do Security and Culture tour. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored this tour to promote Korean culture while also expressing its appreciation for the Soldiers’ service in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Om)

