Soldiers land at Incheon, learn Korean War history

Soldiers and their families watch a video on the Incheon Landing, Nov. 4, during a visit to Incheon city as part of the Gyeonggi-do Security and Culture tour. The Incheon Landing, also known as Operation Chromite" turned the tides of the Korean War, helping push back North Korean forces to the China border. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored this tour to promote Korean culture while also expressing its appreciation for the Soldiers’ service in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Om)

