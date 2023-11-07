Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie is the...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie is the noncommissioned-officer-in-charge (NCOIC) of a Combat Mission Team assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). Gillespie hails from Lone Jack, Missouri and recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie



2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC)

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie is the noncommissioned-officer-in-charge (NCOIC) of a Combat Mission Team assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). Gillespie hails from Lone Jack, Missouri and recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie is the squad leader of the Brigade’s Best Squad 2024 and will compete at the U.S. Army Cyber Command Best Squad competition next summer.

Education: Lone Jack High School, Missouri / College: Columbia Southern University, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security

Certifications/Training: License Instructor/Examiner, Battle Staff, SHARP Foundation, Joint Personnel Recovery Plan/Operations, Air Movement Operations, USAF Airlift Plan, CBRN Defense, Survive Evasion Resistance Escape (SERE), Civil Military Operations, Master Driver, Mobile Force Protection, Spanish Language Training, Civil Affairs assessment and selection, SBCT Master Trainer, Mobile Retention Training, Combatives Level 1 and Level 2, Unit Prevention Leader, Airborne, Basic Leaders Course-CL, Advanced Leaders Course, Senior Leaders Course-CL, Sergeant Audie Murphy Association.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

I wanted to serve and be a part of a team. What motivated me to join the Army was to learn the skills needed to be successful for my future so I can provide for my Family.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING?

I would ruck twice a week and run five to seven miles a day Monday through Friday. I also dedicated time blocks in the afternoon each day to practice and discuss with my squad the tasks outlined in the Expert Soldier Badge TRADOC Pamphlet. The focus was to execute these tasks in a timely manner and increase the repetitions and create muscle memory.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

I want to compete against the best Soldiers and discover how I match up against them. I enjoy the camaraderie that I build with my Soldiers and the other Soldiers around me from the other squads.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

I want to become a First Sergeant and a Command Sergeant Major. I also want to train, prepare, and motivate future Soldiers for competitions like the Best Squad Competition and Army schools.



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“In order to be the best, you have to beat the best.” Ric Flair

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Michael Jordan