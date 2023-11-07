Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie Grenade Qualification [Image 6 of 10]

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie Grenade Qualification

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie is the noncommissioned-officer-in-charge (NCOIC) of a Combat Mission Team assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). Gillespie hails from Lone Jack, Missouri and recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, and is shown here going through the grenade qualification range November 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 8119727
    VIRIN: 231101-O-PX639-5709
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.04 MB
    Location: FORT WALKER, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie Grenade Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Cyber
    Army Best Squad

