FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie is the noncommissioned-officer-in-charge (NCOIC) of a Combat Mission Team assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). Gillespie hails from Lone Jack, Missouri and recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8119731
|VIRIN:
|231102-O-PX639-3930
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Best Squad Snapshot: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Gillespie
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT