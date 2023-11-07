Paul Ryan Named Army Medicine Civilian of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Paul Ryan, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Human Resources Assistant (Military), has...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Paul Ryan, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Human Resources Assistant (Military), has been recognized as the 2022 Army Medical Command's Civilian of the Year, announced on November 1, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU- Paul Ryan, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Human Resources Assistant (Military), has been recognized as the 2022 Army Medical Command's Civilian of the Year, announced on November 1, 2023.



Ryan distinguished himself among a pool of nominees due to his unwavering professionalism, unyielding commitment to excellence, proactive approach, and exceptional dedication to customer service.



Throughout challenging events like the water contamination crisis, the Rim of the Pacific Exercise, change of command ceremonies, and groundbreaking events, Ryan exhibited relentless determination in addressing and resolving issues while continuously seeking innovative ways to enhance both his own skills and the overall efficiency of the organization.



He is the first individual that each veterinary student, Soldier and visitor sees when they enter the headquarters building and is the last to bid them farewell, Ryan’s presence is pivotal. His warm and welcoming demeanor has made him a beloved figure across the Public Health Command-Pacific enterprise, where his constant professional mood and caring demeanor serves as a motivator for all members of the PHA-HI team.



Dr. (Capt.) Bill Ciancarelli, the Deputy Commander of PHA-H, regards Ryan not just as the HR Assistant but as the cornerstone of PHA-H.



"He is our everything," said Ciancarelli. "He's our Human Resources, GPC purchasing agent, mail manager, travel manager, historian, and truly the heart of the PHA-H ʻOhana.”



Ryan’s nomination reads, “Mr. Paul Ryan is the center of gravity and the bedrock of institutional knowledge and is the unit’s continuity with a comprehensive breath of knowledge and experience.”



Having devoted nearly five decades of service to Army Veterinary Services, Ryan is a seasoned veteran of Veterinary Services and PHA-H.



Ryan began his military career in 1977, joining as a 91T, known today as a 68T, animal care technician. By 1982, he was stationed at Schofield Barracks Veterinary Treatment Facility. He spent four formative years in Hawaii, where he also met his wife.



Retiring from the Army in 1997, Ryan returned to Oahu, Hawaii, taking up the role of a Non-Appropriated Funds Clerk at Schofield Barracks Veterinary Treatment Facility, where he had been stationed two decades earlier. He applied and became secretary to the Commander in 2001, a role that has evolved. Nevertheless, his unwavering dedication to the Veterinary Services and the Soldiers within PHA-H has remained constant, coupled with his humble and positive demeanor, earning him the nickname "Mr. Ryan" from all at PHA-H.



Reflecting on his return to work at PHA-H, Ryan expresses a sense of serendipity at the chance to continue working for the Veterinary Services—an opportunity he describes as out of the blue, yet fate.



"I was with Veterinary Services for 20 years, and although a portion of that time was spent in biomedical research, I was always an animal technician and proud member," said Ryan. So when I returned to Hawaii to retire, and the opportunity came up to continue to work within Army Veterinary Services again, I said absolutely."



Before being named MEDCOM Civilian of the Year, Ryan had been recognized at both the Public Health Command-Pacific and PHA-H levels, showcasing his exceptional dedication, service, and commitment to the warfighters, Families and beneficiaries affected by the PHA-H mission.