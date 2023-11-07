Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Ryan Named Army Medicine Civilian of the Year

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Paul Ryan, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Human Resources Assistant (Military), has been recognized as the 2022 Army Medical Command's Civilian of the Year, announced on November 1, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

