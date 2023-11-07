19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans

Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stand in formation during a retreat ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stand in formation during a retreat ceremony in honor of Veterans Day, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2023. The retreat ceremony holds significant meaning within the military community, serving as a solemn reminder of the dedication and selflessness exhibited by veterans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell A. Nutt) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.— With approximately 150 Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing assembled in formation, the U.S. flag was lowered and folded by members of the base honor guard during a retreat ceremony in honor of Veterans Day, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2023.



Leading the formation was Col. Denny Davies, 19th AW and installation commander, who guided the proceedings.



“Veterans Day is both a day of celebration and a day of reflection,” said Davies. “We celebrate America’s veterans who showcased servant leadership, patriotism, and courage. We also reflect on the legacy and historic achievements of those who have gone before us.”



The retreat ceremony holds significant meaning within the military community, symbolizing the end of the official duty day and the transition into the evening. It serves as a solemn reminder of the dedication and selflessness exhibited by veterans throughout history.



The 19th AW, known for its exceptional tactical airlift capabilities, plays a vital role in supporting global operations and delivering critical airlift. This retreat ceremony served as a reminder of the 19th AW's commitment to honoring and supporting veterans, both within the Air Force and the broader community.



“I want to thank each member of Team Little Rock and their families for their dedication to our nation,” said Davies. “I am honored to serve alongside each of you.”