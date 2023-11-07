Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans

    Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stand in formation during a retreat ceremony

    AR, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.— With approximately 150 Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing assembled in formation, the U.S. flag was lowered and folded by members of the base honor guard during a retreat ceremony in honor of Veterans Day, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2023.

    Leading the formation was Col. Denny Davies, 19th AW and installation commander, who guided the proceedings.

    “Veterans Day is both a day of celebration and a day of reflection,” said Davies. “We celebrate America’s veterans who showcased servant leadership, patriotism, and courage. We also reflect on the legacy and historic achievements of those who have gone before us.”

    The retreat ceremony holds significant meaning within the military community, symbolizing the end of the official duty day and the transition into the evening. It serves as a solemn reminder of the dedication and selflessness exhibited by veterans throughout history.

    The 19th AW, known for its exceptional tactical airlift capabilities, plays a vital role in supporting global operations and delivering critical airlift. This retreat ceremony served as a reminder of the 19th AW's commitment to honoring and supporting veterans, both within the Air Force and the broader community.

    “I want to thank each member of Team Little Rock and their families for their dedication to our nation,” said Davies. “I am honored to serve alongside each of you.”

