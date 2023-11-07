Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stand in formation during a retreat ceremony in honor of Veterans Day, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2023. The retreat ceremony holds significant meaning within the military community, serving as a solemn reminder of the dedication and selflessness exhibited by veterans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell A. Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8114597
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-VL365-1099
|Resolution:
|5543x3695
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT