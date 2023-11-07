Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans [Image 3 of 8]

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Base honor guard members stand in formation during a retreat ceremony in honor of Veterans Day, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2023. The retreat ceremony holds significant meaning within the military community, serving as a solemn reminder of the dedication and selflessness exhibited by veterans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell A. Nutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 18:16
    Photo ID: 8114592
    VIRIN: 231108-F-VL365-1027
    Resolution: 7532x5021
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans
    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Retreat Ceremony
    19AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT