19 AW hosts retreat ceremony to honor Veterans

Base honor guard members stand in formation during a retreat ceremony in honor of Veterans Day, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 8, 2023. The retreat ceremony holds significant meaning within the military community, serving as a solemn reminder of the dedication and selflessness exhibited by veterans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell A. Nutt)

