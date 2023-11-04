TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will waive day use fees at its USACE-operated recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day, November 11.



The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.



Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information can be found at www.corpslakes.us



USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 to honor the men and women who have served our nation and the armed forces.



USACE also offers other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; USACE birthday; Juneteenth National Independence Day; and National Public Lands Day.



USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.



To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, please visit www.corpslakes.us, or www.recreation.gov.

