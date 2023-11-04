TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will waive day use fees at its USACE-operated recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day, November 11.
This work, Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
