    Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day

    OK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will waive day use fees at its USACE-operated recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day, November 11.

