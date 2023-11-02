CFAS Earns Force Protection Certification

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) completed the final phase of Commander, Navy Installations Command's (CNIC) Navy security forces (NSF) shore assessment and certification cycle Nov. 2.



The installation received a passing score during a four-day graded Final Evolution Problem (FEP), the concluding assessment of the 36-month CNIC certification and training cycle. The certification cycle is a requirement for all Navy installations worldwide, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment of Review and Training (CART), Regional Assessment (RASS), and FEP.



Throughout the training cycle, assessment teams from CNIC and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) reviewed all aspects of the installation's security force and emergency response operations. CFAS completed FEP with an overall score of 94 out of 100.



“Each member of the team fired on all cylinders and never looked back,” said Lt. Stephen Caezza, CFAS security officer. “It was inspiring to watch our folks come together in celebration after each day, knowing that they gave everything they had and how their excitement drove the next day’s efforts.”



During the four-day FEP, assessors reviewed security personnel during multiple anti-terrorism and force protection drills, including a simulated active shooter, gate-runner, and small boat intrusion. These drills demonstrated CFAS NSF’s ability to respond to threats on the installation, report incidents accordingly, and assess each threat as needed, as well as its ability to participate effectively in integrated drills alongside other members of the installation training team.



Caezza noted that a team effort, involving multiple CFAS departments and tenant commands was essential to success during FEP.



“This assessment is not just about Navy Security Forces; it’s an installation-wide assessment which incorporated major supported operational commands and CFAS Department such as Fire, Emergency Management, Installation Training, Branch Health Clinic, NCIS, and many others,” said Caezza “To achieve this level of accomplishment it takes the entire base to pull together as one, and it has been an absolute honor to be a part of the very special place we call home.”



This final step in the shore assessment and certification cycle certifies the Navy security forces at CFAS for the next 18 months.



"I'm extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication of the Sailors, civilians, and Japanese employees who have earned CFAS our FEP certification with such a high score,” said Capt. Michael Fontaine, commanding officer of U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo. “CFAS, together with our supported operational commands, has shown that we are prepared for any emergency and are mission-ready to support the fleet.”



Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 04:20 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP