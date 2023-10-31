Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS FEP 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS FEP 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Sherwood responds to a simulated active shooter during an anti-terrorism drill conducted as part of a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) assessment at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 31, 2023. FEP is part of a Commander, Navy Installations Command tri-annual Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests the security force response and readiness on all U.S. Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 01:36
    Photo ID: 8100988
    VIRIN: 231031-N-CA060-1019
    Resolution: 4310x2775
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS FEP 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS FEP 2023
    CFAS FEP 2023
    CFAS FEP 2023
    CFAS FEP 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill
    CNIC
    CFAS
    training
    FEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT