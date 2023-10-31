CFAS FEP 2023

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Sean Baer handcuffs Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bryan Roche, who is simulating an active shooter, during an anti-terrorism drill conducted as part of a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) assessment at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 31, 2023. FEP is part of a Commander, Navy Installations Command tri-annual Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests the security force response and readiness on all U.S. Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

