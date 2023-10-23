Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradition, Courage, Community: The stories that defined Fort Sill’s 2023

    Fort Sill hosts MG Naonobu Koyama

    MG Phil Brooks hosted Japanese Army's MG Naonobu Koyama for a tour of Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Story by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct. 31, 2023) — Nurturing a supportive and inclusive environment remains a cornerstone of our ethos at Fort Sill. This year bore witness to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Soldiers, Marines, Civilians, and their Families. The welfare of our community has always been paramount, establishing a solid bedrock upon which our fort thrives.

    Leadership is a journey of continuous growth and empowerment. At Fort Sill, we have strived to foster leaders who lead with courage and inspire trust, the crux of our Army's foundation. The tales of valor in the following narratives are a testament to the sturdy leadership and the sense of duty that flows through the veins of our servicemen and women.

    Our endeavor to cultivate a culture steeped in Values, Fitness, and Resiliency has seen a renewed vigor this past year. By channeling our efforts and guiding our leaders towards the prevention of harmful behaviors, we have made strides in forging a resilient and morally upright community. This culture has been our guiding light in navigating through the year's challenges and celebrating its successes.

    As we reflect on the past year, Fort Sill emerges as a bastion of heroism, camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit that is emblematic of our Army. The narratives encapsulated here highlight the spectrum of courage displayed by Fort Sill Soldiers, be it in lifesaving endeavors or lending a hand in times of adversity. The community's togetherness shone brightly during the observance of Patriot Day, underscoring the unity and solemnity that bind us.

    The myriad pathways that have led many to Fort Sill and the larger Army family are as diverse as they are inspiring. The unique journey of sibling soldiers, the transition from a supportive spouse to a second lieutenant, and more unveil the dynamic and supportive fabric of our community. Each journey is a narrative of aspiration, perseverance, and the collective ethos that propels Fort Sill forward.

    The ensuing pages unfold the vibrant engagement between the military and local communities, notably during the Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night and the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. The culinary finesse displayed at the showdown with Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, the historic certification of Fort Sill’s first female Field Artillery instructor, and the melodious tradition of service carried forth by a singer enlisting to continue a family legacy, all mirror the versatility and the rich tapestry of experiences at Fort Sill. These stories are a tribute to the enduring resolve and the multifaceted lives of individuals here, painting a vivid tableau of Fort Sill's dynamic and eventful year.

